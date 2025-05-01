Lowe went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

Wednesday extended Lowe's extra-base hit streak to a modest three games, and it comes after the veteran slugger had gone just 1-for-19 in his previous five outings. Lowe entered the day with a poor 30.3 percent strikeout rate in 2025, but he's still slashing a solid .248/.325/.460 with six home runs, six doubles, 24 RBI and one stolen base over 126 plate appearances (31 games) this season. The first baseman should remain a strong source of power for fantasy managers going forward.