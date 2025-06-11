Lowe went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Lowe extended his hit streak to four games and snapped a 19-game home run drought when he clubbed a first-inning homer off Griffin Canning on Tuesday. The long ball was Lowe's ninth of the year, and he's slashing .230/.293/.381 with 41 RBI and 22 runs scored over 276 plate appearances.