Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Goes yard Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.
Lowe extended his hit streak to four games and snapped a 19-game home run drought when he clubbed a first-inning homer off Griffin Canning on Tuesday. The long ball was Lowe's ninth of the year, and he's slashing .230/.293/.381 with 41 RBI and 22 runs scored over 276 plate appearances.
