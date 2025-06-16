Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Even though he owns a lowly .209/.250/.302 slash line against left-handed pitching this season, the lefty-hitting Lowe typically starts in those matchups, but he'll get Monday off while southpaw Carson Palmquist toes the rubber for Colorado. Andres Chaparro will step in for Lowe at first base and will bat cleanup.
More News
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Knocks in two runs•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Three hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Big day against D-backs•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Rare two-hit game amid power outage•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Launches eighth homer•