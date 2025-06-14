Lowe went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 11-9 loss to Miami.

Lowe drove in a run on a single in the seventh frame before recording another RBI in the eighth on a groundout. The 29-year-old first baseman has logged at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and over that span he has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with one home run and four RBI.