Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Pops 14th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.
His first-inning long ball off Andre Pallante got the ball rolling on an 8-2 rout. Lowe snapped a 13-game homer drought with the blast, but he's been productive over the last few weeks, slashing .263/.318/.537 over his last 20 contests with five of his 14 home runs on the season and 17 of his 61 RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Drives in four in nightcap•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Two doubles in three-hit game•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Swats another homer•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Goes deep twice in victory•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Belts homer No. 10•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Idle against southpaw•