Lowe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

His first-inning long ball off Andre Pallante got the ball rolling on an 8-2 rout. Lowe snapped a 13-game homer drought with the blast, but he's been productive over the last few weeks, slashing .263/.318/.537 over his last 20 contests with five of his 14 home runs on the season and 17 of his 61 RBI.