Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lowe appears to be getting a rare rest day Sunday after starting in each of the Nationals' last 38 games dating back to June 17. With Lowe on the bench, Josh Bell will cover first base, and James Wood will get a day out of the outfield and will serve as Washington's designated hitter.