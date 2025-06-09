Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Three hits in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.
The first baseman produced his first three-hit performance since May 3, accounting for half of the Nationals' knocks on the day. Lowe's homer drought stands at 19 games, but his bat may be coming around -- over the last 10 contests, he's batting .289 (11-for-38) with two doubles and six RBI.
