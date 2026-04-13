Nationals' Orlando Ribalta: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Ribalta from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
He'll provide Washington with another healthy arm out of the bullpen after right-hander Cole Henry (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured in a corresponding move. Ribalta previously made 26 appearances for Washington between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, logging a 7.81 ERA and 2.06 WHIP across 27.2 innings.
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