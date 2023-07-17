Corbin (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Corbin will join the Nationals in Chicago ahead of their series with the Cubs and he's currently projected to start Wednesday's series finale. In order to make a spot on the major-league roster for the left-hander, Joan Adon was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Stifles Rangers•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Falls to Cincinnati•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Back from bereavement leave•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Hurls seven shutout innings•