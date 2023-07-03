The Nationals reinstated Corbin (personal) from the bereavement list Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Corbin was away from the Nationals for the entire series with the Phillies this past weekend, but he wasn't scheduled to pitch at any point during the three-game set after he made his most recent start last Wednesday in Seattle. He's already been confirmed to make his return to the Washington rotation Tuesday versus the Reds at Nationals Park.