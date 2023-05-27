Corbin (4-5) picked up the win Friday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and four walks over 6.1 innings in a wild 12-10 victory over the Royals. He struck out six.

The veteran lefty was down 3-1 after five innings, but after the Nationals erupted for eight runs in the top of the sixth, Corbin did his best to give it all back in the bottom of the seventh. He exited after 108 pitches (66 strikes) -- the first time this season he's seen a triple-digit workload -- and he'll carry a 4.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB through 62.2 innings into his next start, likely to come on the road next week against the Dodgers.