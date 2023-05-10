Corbin (1-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings, but he took the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Corbin gave up a two-run double to Mitch Haniger in the first inning and a solo home run to Casey Schmitt in the fourth. Over his last five outings, Corbin has managed four quality starts, and this was his second no-walk effort in a row. The southpaw had a 4.87 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB through 44.1 innings over eight starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Mets next week.