Corbin (8-11) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out six.

Corbin was mostly dominant over his six innings of work, with his one big mistake coming in the top of the third when he delivered a hanging four-seamer to Triston Casas, which the first baseman launched into the stands in center field. However, the lefty made up for that mistake by retiring 13 of the next 14 batters he faced in the contest to seal up his eighth win of the season. Corbin has now allowed three or fewer runs and no more than four hits in each of his last three starts, lowering his season ERA to 4.71. He's also won four of his last six decisions (spanning nine starts).