Corbin (1-4) took the loss against Pittsburgh in the first contest of a twin bill Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings.

Corbin gave up a run in each of the second and fourth innings and entered the sixth engaged in a 2-2 tie. He was pulled with one out and a runner on second base, and a Miguel Andujar homer later in the frame attached another run to his ledger to put him in line for the loss. While Corbin still holds an uninspiring 5.47 ERA on the campaign, he's giving Washington decent length, going at least five innings in each of his past five starts. The veteran southpaw has been pitching fairly well of late, allowing a tolerable eight earned runs across 17.1 frames over his past three outings.