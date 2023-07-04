Corbin (5-10) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings in an 8-4 loss against the Reds. He struck out two.

It was a rough day for Corbin after he shut out the Mariners over seven innings in his previous start. The 33-year-old lefty is now 1-5 with a 5.54 ERA over his last seven starts. Overall, Corbin's ERA is up to 5.13 with a 1.59 WHIP and 68:32 K:BB across 18 starts (101.2 innings) this season. It won't get any easier for Corbin in his next outing -- he's scheduled for a home matchup with the Rangers this weekend.