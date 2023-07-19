Corbin did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

Most of the damage against Corbin came in the sixth inning, as the lefty allowed a solo homer to Seiya Suzuki and then back-to-back singles to Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger as part of a two-run inning. prior to the sixth frame, however, Corbin was much better and allowed just one baserunner to reach second. Corbin has undergone an up-and-down stretch over the four starts leading up to Tuesday's tilt, allowing one or fewer runs in two starts while giving up six or more in the other pair of appearances.