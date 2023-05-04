Corbin didn't factor in the decision in Thursday's win against the Cubs after he gave up two runs on three hits over seven innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The left-hander cruised through the first seven innings with just one hit allowed, but he was pulled in the eighth after giving up a pair of singles, both of which came around to score. Chicago tied the game 3-3 later in the frame, robbing Corbin of his second win of the year. Still, it was the 33-year-old's best start of the year, and he generated 12 swinging strikes on 80 pitches. His 5.17 ERA for the season remains unsightly, though he's pitched well in his past four outings with a 2.96 ERA and 18:3 K:BB across 24.1 frames.