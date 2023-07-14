Corbin was placed on the paternity leave list Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Corbin will rejoin the Nationals early next week in Chicago to make his first start of the second half against the Cubs. He posted a 4.89 ERA in 19 outings prior to the All-Star break.
