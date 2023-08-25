Corbin (9-11) earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

Corbin struggled with his command early on, surrendering a solo home run to Aaron Judge on a hanging four-seamer in the first inning and then allowing a two-run shot to Gleyber Torres in the third. However, the lefty was able to recover after that, making it through six frames for the third time in his last four starts while striking out seven - his second-highest strikeout total of the season. Corbin has now won his last three decisions and currently holds a 2.70 ERA through four August starts.