Corbin (5-9) earned the win Wednesday, allowing five hits and over seven scoreless innings against the Mariners. He struck out nine.

Corbin had it going Wednesday, doing most of his damage with his four-seamer and slider as he limited the Mariners to five singles and no runs over seven strong innings. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine batters in the contest, while it also marked his first shutout of his 2023 campaign. Corbin had lost his last four decisions coming in, all in June, so Wednesday's gem was certainly a step in the right direction.