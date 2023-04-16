Corbin did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out four.

All of the damage against Corbin came in the fourth inning. He allowed three doubles in the inning, and the Guardians took advantage of two National errors in the frame to score four runs, though just two were charged to Corbin. He was spared another loss, however, when Washington rallied to take a 7-6 lead in the eighth inning. The 33-year-old Corbin is 1-2 through 20 innings this season with a 6.30 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP.