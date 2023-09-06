Corbin (9-13) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals were downed 11-5 by the Mets, coughing up eight runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over four innings. He struck out two.

A four-run first inning punctuated by a three-run homer off Francisco Alvarez's bat set the tone for Corbin's night. The veteran lefty got the hook after 83 pitches (53 strikes) and he's served up multiple long balls in four of his last seven starts, stumbling to a 5.92 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB through 38 innings over that stretch. With the Nationals playing out the string, Corbin will remain in the rotation, but he's got little fantasy appeal heading into his next outing, likely to come early next week in Pittsburgh.