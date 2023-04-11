Corbin (1-2) earned the win during Monday's 6-4 win over the Angels, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Corbin was shaky in the first and ultimately got tagged for two runs on a single by Luis Rengifo. The left-hander also surrender two runs in the third off a solo shot from Hunter Renfroe and an RBI double by Gio Urshela. However, Corbin was able to settle down after that and secured a win thanks to five unanswered runs from Washington's offense. Through three starts (14 innings), Corbin holds an ugly 7.71 ERA and has just nine strikeouts compared to six walks.