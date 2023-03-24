Corbin will start for the Nationals on Opening Day on March 30 versus Atlanta.
Corbin is coming off a season which saw him hold a 6.31 ERA over 31 starts, but his bloated salary gets him the nod here. For what it's worth, the veteran lefty has pitched well this spring with a 3.86 ERA and 13:1 K:BB over 14 frames.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Six solid frames Monday•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Solid start to spring•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Crushed for seven runs•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Re-entering rotation Sunday•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Won't make next start•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Plays catch Friday•