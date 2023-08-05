Corbin did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out two.

While it goes down as a quality start for Corbin, he had more homers allowed than strikeouts, so it wasn't exactly an impressive performance. It could have been a lot worse -- all three homers were solo shots. Corbin left the game in line for his 12th loss of the campaign before the Nationals rallied to take him off the hook. The left-hander has been one of the worst regular starters in baseball for several years now and nothing in the underlying stats points to significant improvement ahead.