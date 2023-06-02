Corbin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw got ambushed for three runs in the first inning on homers by Mookie Betts and Will Smith, but Corbin shook it off and gave the Nationals a chance to mount a comeback, exiting after 88 pitches (50 strikes). The 33-year-old saw his three-start win streak snapped, but he still wraps up May with a respectable 4.21 ERA and 1.32 WHIP, albeit with a subpar 21:9 K:BB through 36.1 innings.