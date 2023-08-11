Corbin did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one unearned run on one hit and seven walks over five innings against Philadelphia. He struck out two.

Corbin turned in quite the interesting statline Thursday, allowing one hit - a double - through five scoreless innings on the mound, but issued a season-high seven walks, throwing just 44 of 87 pitches for strikes. The 34-year-old lefty started the sixth inning, but was removed after he committed an error and Nationals reliever, Andres Machado, immediately served up a two-run homer to Trea Turner, accounting for Corbin's sole run, albeit unearned. In five outings since the All-Star break, Corbin has a 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 28.2 innings during that stretch. He currently lines up to face Boston in his next outing.