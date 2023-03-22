Corbin gave up one run on five hits over six innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty was facing a lineup that included the likes of Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor, as well as top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos, and after giving up a run in the first inning, Corbin shut down New York the rest of the way. His control has been impeccable this spring, and Corbin has a 13:1 K:BB through 14 Grapefruit League innings over four starts. but the 33-year-old hasn't posted an ERA below 4.66 or a WHIP below 1.47 since 2019 and remains a very risky fantasy option in 2023.