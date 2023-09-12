Corbin (10-13) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out eight.

After allowing14 runs in his previous two starts, Corbin bounced back with a quality start in earning his 10th win. He was staked to a 6-1 lead and recorded two outs in the seventh but was bounced after a Ji Hwan Bae double plated a second run for the Pirates. 6.2 innings represented Corbin's longest outing since July 9 and the eight strikeouts were his second highest total of the season. Corbin will look to follow up on this strong performance in his next start, scheduled to occur this weekend in Milwaukee.