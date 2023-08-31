Corbin (9-12) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits and a walk over five innings in a 7-0 loss against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Corbin had been pitching well coming into Wednesday's start, posting a 2.12 ERA over his previous three outings. The Blue Jays got to him early, scoring twice in the first inning, eventually handing Corbin his first loss since July 24. Overall, the left-hander now sports a 4.90 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 109:48 K:BB across 27 starts (154.1 innings) this season. Corbin will look to get back on track in his next start, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Mets.