The Nationals reinstated Garrett (biceps) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Garrett is fully recovered from right biceps inflammation after he recently wrapped up a four-appearance rehab stint without any renewed discomfort, but the Nationals don't have a spot available for him in the bullpen at the moment. Prior to landing on the shelf, the right-hander surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and seven walks over 7.2 innings with Washington.