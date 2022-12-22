site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Reed Garrett: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Dec 22, 2022
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jeter Downs. Garrett, 29, has a 7.66 ERA and 16:21 K:BB ratio over 24.2 career big-league innings. He stands a good chance of clearing waivers.
