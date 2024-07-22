Garcia (2-3) picked up the win Sunday over the Reds, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless eighth inning.

The southpaw preserved a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth and then got rewarded when rookie James Wood launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. Garcia has been scored upon only once in his last 14 appearances dating back to June 16, delivering a 2.92 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 12.1 innings during that stretch while recording three holds and both his wins.