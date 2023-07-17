Washington claimed Munoz off waivers from Atlanta on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester.

Before designating Munoz for assignment last week, Atlanta appeared to have abandoned the idea of developing the right-hander as a starter, as he was deployed in relief in all but four of his 22 appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, Double-A Mississippi and the rookie-level Florida Complex League this season while pitching to a 3.89 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 40:27 K:BB across 39.1 innings. The 23-year-old boasts a mid-90s fastball and a plus slider, and that two-pitch mix could be enough for him to emerge as a useful relief prospect down the road. Though he'll stay at the Triple-A level with his new organization, Munoz should at least have an easier pathway to reaching the big leagues with Washington.