Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tabbed as Game 3 starter

Strasburg will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Cardinals on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Strasburg has pitched in three games this postseason, allowing four runs on 11 hits and one walk while recording 21 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched, recording wins in two of his appearances. In 33 regular-season starts this season, the right-hander recorded a 3.32 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. Manager Dave Martinez's decision to start Strasburg in Game 3 could allow him to be available later in the series if necessary.