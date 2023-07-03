The Nationals placed Ward on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The rookie Rule 5 selection will head to the IL to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for lefty Patrick Corbin (personal), who was reinstated from the bereavement list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday versus the Reds. Considering Ward owns a 7.12 ERA and 1.65 WHIP and has yet to record a hold or save among his 22 relief appearances this season, his move to the IL should go largely unnoticed in fantasy circles.