The Nationals outrighted Collins to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Collins was pushed through waivers the same day he was designated for assignment, with none of the other 29 teams having interest in adding the reliever to their 40-man roster. The lefty will thus stick in the Nationals organization after posting a 2.77 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 17 appearances with the big club, his first in the majors since the 2014 season.

