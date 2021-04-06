Turner was not on the field for the Nationals' workout Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Eleven players in total are reported to be in quarantine for the Nats due to positive COVID-19 tests or being designated a close contact, and Turner's absence from the workout suggests he's probably in one of those groups. If he's one of the latter, he could still be cleared to play in time for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, but assuming Turner is out of the lineup, Hernan Perez appears to be the likely candidate to get the start at shortstop.