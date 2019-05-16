Nationals' Trea Turner: Activation appears imminent
Turner (finger) left his rehab assignment at High-A Potomac and rejoined the Nationals for a workout Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Turner's return to Washington wasn't believed to be the result of any setback he incurred with his fractured finger, so it could signal that the team intends to activate him from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener with the Cubs. The Nationals will presumably assess Turner's condition during the workout before determining whether he's ready to rejoin the big club or if he's in need of more at-bats on the farm. Turner played nine innings at shortstop on back-to-back days at Potomac, going 1-for-8 with a walk and four strikeouts between the two contests.
