Nationals' Trea Turner: Adds on another stolen base

Turner went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in the National's 8-2 win over the Indians on Sunday.

The emergence of Turner has been something special as the former first-round pick has put together back-to-back seasons of appearing in at least 100 games for the first time in his young five-year career. The 26-year-old put together a stellar .291/.348/.467 slashline and was fifth in the league with 35 steals. Turner is one of the best leadoff hitters in the league and will be a crucial piece if the Nationals hope to make some noise in this year's playoffs.