Nationals' Trea Turner: Another X-ray on tap
Turner (wrist) will undergo follow-up X-rays in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo indicated Sunday that Turner has progressed from the fractured right wrist as anticipated, but the team won't have a clearer idea of the extent of his healing until the results of the X-rays are made available. Turner has yet to resume baseball activities and remains without a firm timetable for a return.
