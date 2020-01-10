Play

Nationals' Trea Turner: Avoids arbitration

Turner (finger) signed a one-year, $7.45 million contract with the Nationals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Turner put together a .298/.353/.497 with 19 home runs, 57 RBI and 35 stolen bases over 122 games a season ago. He underwent finger surgery after the 2019 campaign but is expected to be ready for camp.

