Turner (finger) is starting at shortstop and batting second Monday against the Padres, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Turner will retake the field Monday for the first time since jamming a finger on his left hand after hitting for the cycle Wednesday. The 28-year-old has a 1.207 OPS over his past 15 games and will attempt to pick up where he left off before missing four games due to the injury.