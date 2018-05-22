Nationals' Trea Turner: Bangs out two doubles Monday
Turner went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Padres.
While he didn't join in the Nats' homer barrage Monday, Turner continues to sting the ball, hitting .303/.378/.667 over his last eight games with three doubles and three home runs. The 24-year-old is well on pace for career highs in all four volume roto categories this year if he can avoid the injury bug.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits sixth home run•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops fifth homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats third homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Returns to shortstop Sunday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Receives rare day off•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats second homer Thursday•
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...