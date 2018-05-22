Nationals' Trea Turner: Bangs out two doubles Monday

Turner went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Padres.

While he didn't join in the Nats' homer barrage Monday, Turner continues to sting the ball, hitting .303/.378/.667 over his last eight games with three doubles and three home runs. The 24-year-old is well on pace for career highs in all four volume roto categories this year if he can avoid the injury bug.