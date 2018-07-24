Nationals' Trea Turner: Benched as expected Tuesday
Turner is benched for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
As expected, Turner will be forced to sit out after refusing to run to first base following a failed bunt attempt Monday. There hasn't been any suggestions that Turner will be held out for more than one game, so expect him back in the lineup Wednesday.
