Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 17-2 win over Arizona.

Turner set Washington off to a quick start with a leadoff home run off Riley Smith. He went on to slug a two-run double in the fifth inning before being pulled in the sixth with Washington staked to an 11-run lead. Turner is among baseball's top offensive performers again this season, slashing .312/.351/.551 with nine homers, 18 RBI and seven stolen bases.