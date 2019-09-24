Nationals' Trea Turner: Collects three hits

Turner went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia in the first game of a doubleheader.

Turner keyed rallies in the first and sixth innings with leadoff hits, coming around to score both times. The 26-year-old has been hot over his last six games, going 11-for-28 (.393 average) with seven runs scored and five extra-base hits. For the season, Turner holds a .297/.355/.489 slash line with 93 runs scored and 34 stolen bases in 499 at-bats.