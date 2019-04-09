Nationals' Trea Turner: Could return in 4-to-6 weeks

Turner's tentative timeline to recover from his broken finger is 4-to-6 weeks, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Turner broke his right index finger while attempting to bunt April 2. It remains difficult to predict exactly when he'll be back, but the latest report is in line with the initial estimates, which held that Turner's timetable would be longer than three weeks. Wilmer Difo has started every game at shortstop in his absence.