Nationals' Trea Turner: Could start hitting soon

Turner (wrist) may be cleared to resume hitting in the coming days as he continues to progress during his rehab, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals will likely ease Turner into hitting activities slowly, with the 24-year-old presumably getting some work in with a tee and in soft toss before progressing to batting practice. The nature of Turner's injury will leave some question about his ability to drive the ball with authority once he eventually comes off the disabled list, but even if he's slow to regain power, he'll still likely offer enough production in terms of runs and stolen bases to bring value to fantasy owners.