Nationals' Trea Turner: Crushes sixth homer

Turner went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's6-1 win over the Marlins.

His fourth-inning blast off Trevor Richards capped the scoring on the night for the Nats, putting the game well out of reach with Max Scherzer in Cy Young form for Washington. Turner's now slashing .280/.337/,500 through 39 games with six homers, 13 steals, 19 RBI and 28 runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories